In the article, “TLT supports projects totaling $890k” (April 26, 2022), County Commissioners boasted of the generous support provided to our “community” with money collected from the transient lodging tax (TLT), and the awards given to several projects promoting tourism.
Has anyone informed the Tillamook Commissioners that this county is in the middle of a housing crisis? Oh, wait. They’re aware of it. In fact, every few months an article comes out wherein the County expresses their concerns about the housing shortage, with assurances that they’re doing everything within their power to address the situation before it becomes desperate; seemingly oblivious to the fact that for far too many local residents, the situation already is desperate – or that, for our community, its impacts may soon become catastrophic.
Contributing significantly to the decreasing availability of affordable housing is the ever increasing proportion of houses, condos, etc. converted into “vacation rentals”, and the revenue they provide. For anyone who is not familiar with the “transient lodging tax” (TLT), it is a tax collected by our State, County and City municipalities on income derived from all “short term” (aka “vacation”) rentals. Currently Oregon collects a 1.5% tax, Tillamook County collects 1% to 10%, and Rockaway (eg.) collects 10% (and considering an increase).
The conflict of interest is blatant. While local workers and residents struggle to maintain a roof over their head, “Vacation Rental” rental conglomerates realize exponential growth in their portfolios and in shareholder profits. Like hungry predators they gobble up homes, only to regurgitate them as vacation rental properties; rented out at exorbitant rates. The larger the proportion of local real estate they own, the more power they have to control market pricing and legislative policy.
Why has this escalated out of control? Because the transient lodging tax provides our local governments with a steady stream of “easy money”. The transient lodging tax is simply collected from the net income generated by these rentals. The TLT is just so darn profitable. This same revenue, however, provides a distinct disincentive for enacting policy to curb the industry’s unchecked growth, or assess the negative impacts it has upon our communities.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against tourism. We have a tourist-based economy, and that requires some degree of reinvestment to insure its vitality. Yet, while I’m certain that the funding recipients are worthy – these projects do not address the most urgent needs of our community. Pardon me Commissioners, but next year, while deciding where to spend this rather substantial pool of cash – consider how far $890k could go toward helping local residents have a place to call home; or reflect upon where your tourism industry will be when all of our grocery clerks, bartenders, lifeguards, and the other workers/residents of our “community” have been forced to leave because they have nowhere to live. Better yet, go visit Portland for a day, and take a look at what happens when residential housing becomes a neglected priority.
Donna Miller
Rockaway Beach
