Can we celebrate having a full month without a coronavirus case in Tillamook County?
A study conducted in Corvallis recently demonstrated that only two people out of a 1,000 had COVID-19. Not sick with it, but infected. Tillamook County has a population of about 25,000, which would mean 50 people with the virus. Of course, the rate here is probably much lower, because Corvallis has a denser, more transient population and many active cases (Tillamook has none).
Fifty sounds like a lot, but people who have the virus but are not actually sick – asymptomatic – are almost certainly not as contagious as the sick (as an Oregon Health official pointed out last week). Point being, if they’re not coughing, they’re probably not spreading. There is currently no medical evidence of a single person in Tillamook having the virus, but a lot of the fear and restrictions are justified by “but there are probably thousands of infected people out there who just don’t show symptoms. We don’t know!” Thanks to the Corvallis study now we do know, and it isn’t true.
Realistically, if you are careful about social distancing then the mathematical odds of your contracting Covid-19 in Tillamook County are practically zero. Masks are a nice touch but unnecessary. Common sense and safe practices will keep you safe, and you have nothing to fear.
There is a lot of unnecessary fear and concern out there. There’s a lot of fear mongering, moralizing and shaming that is wrong. The economic damage is far worse and more real than any medical concern. After a full month without a single case, can’t we accept the good news? It’s not over, but the worst is over. Time to move on.
Robert Deen
Tillamook
