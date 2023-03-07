Letters to editor

The citizens of Tillamook County should be assured that the impact of the Habitat Conservation Plan on the fiscal health of the county is being taken very seriously by the members of the Board of Forestry, as anyone who zoomed the board’s February 15th meeting will attest. In addition to fending off one member’s proposal to scrap the current HCP in order to craft an HCP including more logging on state land, the board majority called for working with the Oregon senate’s Natural Resource Committee to look for alternate ways of funding county services, and presumable provide a safety net for any potential industry job loss caused by the HCP, though that was not explicitly called for.

Shouldn’t the Tillamook County Commission be investigating ways, beyond joining the timber industry in calling for more logging on our public land, to maintain funding levels for services given the likelihood of some form of the HCP going forward and producing revenue loss for the counties? Cutting down trees on the scant 3% of Oregon forests that are public land in order to fund county services is an antiquated idea from another era.

