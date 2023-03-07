The citizens of Tillamook County should be assured that the impact of the Habitat Conservation Plan on the fiscal health of the county is being taken very seriously by the members of the Board of Forestry, as anyone who zoomed the board’s February 15th meeting will attest. In addition to fending off one member’s proposal to scrap the current HCP in order to craft an HCP including more logging on state land, the board majority called for working with the Oregon senate’s Natural Resource Committee to look for alternate ways of funding county services, and presumable provide a safety net for any potential industry job loss caused by the HCP, though that was not explicitly called for.
Shouldn’t the Tillamook County Commission be investigating ways, beyond joining the timber industry in calling for more logging on our public land, to maintain funding levels for services given the likelihood of some form of the HCP going forward and producing revenue loss for the counties? Cutting down trees on the scant 3% of Oregon forests that are public land in order to fund county services is an antiquated idea from another era.
Recently the Oregon Supreme Court in adjudicating the Linn County Lawsuit struck down the notion that there was a legal contract requiring the Department of Forestry to put timber harvest ahead of other forest values. Regardless of what you thought of the ruling it does uphold the legal definition of a contract that was absent in the 1940s agreement made after the state acquired private forest land from timber companies. The same absence of firm legal footing applies to the notion that monies from logging on state land must go in part to the timber trust counties. That agreement which worked for so many years is now, in the new era of climate change, sadly behind the times. The loss of carbon sequestration, damage to watersheds, loss of habitat for endangered wildlife and lost of recreational opportunities that will result from continuing the status quo hurts us all. A better way forward can be found..
Complaining about the unfairness of the HCP plan simply perpetuates the old ways and fuels the prospect of timber wars redux. The timber industry will continue complaining about the HCP because it puts their profit margin at stake. The county commission needs to support the HCP and work with the state to remedy shortfalls in services.
