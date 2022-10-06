Letters to editor

For years, Tillamook County Commissioners and timber companies have opined the existence of a contract between the county and the state to maximize timber revenue on state forest lands to the exclusion of other permanent values such as water, animals, and recreation.  The Oregon Court of Appeals recently stated that no such contract exits, never has, and directed the county’s case to be dismissed.  When the counties appealed, the Oregon Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal, making it clear that once the case got before legal scholars, there was no case.  

This puts to rest this effort by timber profiteers, and it shows the hypocrisy by which they operate.  David Yamamoto and timber advocates lament that the decision will have devastating economic effects on rural communities.  So why don’t they support restoring the timber severance tax so rural counties can address the devastating impacts of timber harvesting?  Why not tax timber profits so those that bear the costs of logging in our community are compensated?  We used to!

