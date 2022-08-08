Letters to editor

This year’s Garibaldi Days festival was fun for all. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the many colorful parade entrees.

However, there was one, in my opinion, that was not much welcomed. This person was in a car with a sign that read she was running for mayor of Garibaldi.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.