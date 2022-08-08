This year’s Garibaldi Days festival was fun for all. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the many colorful parade entrees.
However, there was one, in my opinion, that was not much welcomed. This person was in a car with a sign that read she was running for mayor of Garibaldi.
It was the very same woman who as mayor for two years covered up the city’s serious financial and costly water system problems. She also allowed good employees to be forced from their jobs. No one I know can say anything that she did to help the city.
We just learned the city’s Fire Department levy fund should have a huge one year surplus, but instead the money is gone. It was spent on things other than what the funds were strictly intended for.
Garibaldi’s current mayor, Tim Hall has been hard at work to find ways to fix these mistakes. His advocacy working with state officials is helping to get funding to make city improvements, now and into the near future.
As I sat on the sidewalk, it was exciting to hear people cheering as Tim and his wife Jeanna rode by the crowd. It was clear many feel he is doing the best job for Garibaldi.
