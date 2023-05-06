My name is Tim Borman, and I filed to run for Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) School District Board when Zone 7 Board Director, Carol Mahoney, chose not to seek re-election. I filed as a candidate to take the opportunity to “give back” to my community. My teaching experience includes teaching health classes at Garibaldi Grade School, Beginning Sailing classes at the University of Oregon, Basic & Advanced Cardiac Life Support, an EMT Course through the University of New Mexico, medical students at Western University, orthopedic surgery residents, operating room personnel and surgeons, as well as communication classes at a Juvenile Detention Center. Additionally, I have presented over twenty professional medical education lectures. Prior to entering my orthopedic surgery residency, I completed one year of a pediatric residency.
Since I filed to run as a candidate for NKN School Board, another much more qualified candidate, Joseph Carr, filed for election to fill Carol’s seat. My qualifications to become a school board member pale to Joe’s life experiences and his training and experience as teacher/educator. Joe quite candidly and publicly shared his personal experiences with food and financial insecurity while growing up as a child. This background truly helps Joe relate to challenges that far too many of our children face on an ongoing basis. Joe has a Master’s Degree in Education. He taught grades 5-8, special needs classes, developed tutoring programs for K-8 students, managed summer credit recovery programs at two high schools. His applicable work experience includes work as a substance abuse counselor, a liaison for various Multnomah County social programs, and work as a social services coordinator. Joe is involved in the NKN school district community, volunteering at Garibaldi Grade School, and as a volunteer firefighter for Bay City.
