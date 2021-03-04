For the past 5 years my wife Darcy and I have had an unbelievable opportunity to live and work in the Tillamook community. A GIANT thank you to the YMCA and the Tillamook Creamery for giving us the honor of working with each of these amazing organizations. We have met so many genuinely fantastic people from co-workers to our Cedar Creek neighbors and tons of new friends. We've been blessed and are better people for having lived here. The community has redefined the word generous for us. The Charity Drive, YMCA Auctions, the Creamery and the many Church fundraisers are at a level we have.not seen before.
We will certainly never forget those things or the PigNFord or the County Fair or the activities and natural beauty of the area.What an adventure it has been!. We are truly grateful.
It will be bittersweet to return to the Midwest. We will certainly return for vacations and we relocate back to the area after we get all the family obligations taken care of.
A most heartfelt goodbye for now,
God bless,
Rich and Darcy Fugate, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.