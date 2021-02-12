It was good news to read in the Herald that a volunteer group dedicated a work day to Kilchis Point Reserve. It is always a joy to be a part of Tillamook County history. A bit of a puzzlement and concern to see the group without masks, but maybe that was just for the photo. The volunteer effort should be extended to the City of Tillamook at large, with business owners stepping up to improve the appearance of the downtown area. Further, driving into the city from the north leaves the impression of a not very attractive entrance to town. Maybe property owners could plant trees along their frontage. Tillamook owns the old Safeway site as a soccer field.How about improving that property with a line of trees? Civic pride seems to be lacking,and the first impression from visitors isn’t what is could and should be. I hope businesses, residents, and City parks staff all make an effort to creating a visual statement of civic pride to Tillamook.
-Joe Balden, Nehalem
