Congressman Kurt Schrader, representing Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, will be the featured guest at the regular meeting of the Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee, 6 p.m. this Thursday, January 23. The meeting will be held in the Hatfield Room of the Tillamook County Library main branch, 1716 Third St, Tillamook.
Congressman Schrader will present a quick review of his activities in Washington D.C. during the past congressional session and will allow time for questions and answers.
A town hall meeting with Congressman Schrader has been scheduled that afternoon at the Port of Tillamook Bay Officers’ Mess Hall, from 4-5 p.m.
Tillamook County Democrats meet on the third Thursday of every month and the general public is welcome to attend. For more information contact Fred Bassett.
Fred Bassett
503-812-9141
