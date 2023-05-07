Dear Tillamook County Friends, I taught for 13 wonderful years at East School in Tillamook and 13 wonderful years for Beaver Grade School which later became a part of the Nestucca Valley School District. In addition I worked with Tillamook County's Outdoor School planning and directing the program for most of 36 years. Imagine my surprise when read a card received in my mail today that has the Title "Tillamook County Retired Educators and Teachers Endorsements for May 16 Election." Why am I surprised? No one invited me to join such an organization if there is one. And I know other retired teachers who are not a part of this group. Honestly, I am offended that other people might think after reading this card that I am a part of this group of retired educators and teachers. I don't appreciate the implication. And I am sure many others also do not like the insinuation in the title.
Several weeks ago I was forwarded an email that was sent out to a group of people and then had been forwarded a number of times through other people who added their comments. It included comments such as, "Are conservatives trying to take over?" "A group of educators has formed a PAC (Tillamook County Retired Educators and Teachers - TREAT) to let the public know about the potential right-wing takeover of the Tillamook County School Boards." Also in the letter the Tillamook Democracy Project is mentioned. On the Rural Organizing Project website it is stated that "Evenually, the county democrats agreed to collaborate with them (referring to the Tillamook Democracy Project) on local, nonpartisan races.
