Here are the results of the NALC annual food drive for 2022. Only nine branches participated in Oregon. Tillamook was fifth with 2,679 lbs of food collected. Overall the NALC collected 35,658,590 LBs!
I just want to say thank you to the people of Tillamook county for the generous donations of food. All of our food stayed right here in Tillamook County distributed to our food banks both north, south, and central. Thanks also to our Tillamook food bank for their time and help in getting the food collected. We could not have achieved success without their assistance!
