I have been a Conservative Republican my entire adult life and am concerned with the future of not just our Great Nation but the Free World and humanity in general - I think that most reasonable people are.
My letter to the editor and our community today is more specifically focused on what is known as our local "Justice System" who I find to be anything but "Just." In my mind, the responsibility of Justice System is two fold. A) To protect society from criminals from harming its citizens and B) to ensure that laws are followed so that more criminals are not created and that those with minor offenses (usually alcohol or drugs) become productive members of our community.
Americans have typically been "Tough on Crime" so we elect Politicians that tell us what we want to hear, convince us that they're going to fix things while we the tax payer build more jails, yet nothing changes.
I personally was accused of a crime that I did not commit, was arrested, put in jail and had to defend myself out of my own pocket while my accuser got a free District Attorney in Oregon, a state in which he doesn't even live. In the end I was forced to take a plea deal from the local DA when I ran out of money to pay a lawyer.
Through my experience, as horrible as it was, I learned many things and the appearance of COVID taught me even more.
Our "Justice System" is a BUSINESS and by its nature CORRUPT. We build a Court House, a Jail, hire a District Attorney, Judges, Police, secretaries, cooks, janitors and so forth, to make the BUSINESSES run and keep receiving money, we run it to capacity.
The Jail on Long Prairie has room for 100 inmates and miraculously it’s always has 100 beds full, no more and no less. Funny that crime stays at such a consistent level eh?
Covid happens and 75 or 75% of the inmates are released. Those running the BUSINESSES would like you to believe that these people were released by a compassionate system that cared about them but nothing could be further from the truth.
To let 75% of the “Inmates” out of the jail, one can come to one of two conclusions. Either the "Justice System" released 75 harmful people out into your community or those 75 people shouldn't have been there to begin with. You can't have it both ways.
I am no fan of the ACLU, BLM or the DEFUND POLICE Movement BUT from what I have experienced in our own community, a corrupt justice system that is relying on a certain amount of "Criminals" to run their BUSINESSES has brought all of this on themselves.
Change is coming weather we like it or not, I guess we have to decide what kind of a world that we want for ourselves, our children and future generations.
-Eric Silva, Beaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.