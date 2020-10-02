The boat docks at OLD MILL MARINA were abandoned many years ago and continue to shed harmful styrofoam into the ecosystem. As the tides and winds slowly tear apart the remaining pieces of the OLD MILL boat docks, the blocks of floatation rub against the bottom of the bay (at low tide), and the remains of the dock structure. Small particles of styrofoam are the absorbed by living creatures in TILLAMOOK BAY. Sometimes, large blocks break loose and float away. Discussions with OLD MILL Mgt. have occurred but after many months, the environmental hazard continues. OLD MILL Mgt. should be ashamed.
Terry Kandle
Garibaldi
