If you have lived or worked in Tillamook County for any length of time, you know about our world-class assets like wide open beaches, lush green forests, clear rivers and streams and the best cheese and ice cream in America.
Another great asset is Tillamook Bay Community College.
TBCC is one of Oregon’s smaller community colleges, but its success and value to employers, students and all of us is unmatched anywhere.
Under the proven leadership of the current Board of Directors, our college has distinguished itself in many areas.
TBCC was ranked eighth out of 677 community colleges in America based on cost, financing, education outcomes and career outcomes.
TBCCs Covid response plan allowed the college to remain open during the pandemic.
TBCC actually grew in enrollment during the pandemic. It’s up 16 percent, more than any other college in Oregon.
TBCC is fully accredited and recently passed its seven-year reaccreditation visit with flying colors.
Voters recently approved funding for a School of Nursing at TBCC. That will enable students to prepare for a career in nursing and health services without leaving home.
TBCC has developed and added 24 new courses, both credit and community interest.
The Manufacturing and Industrial Technology (MIT) program along with the welding program has grown and is well supported across the county.
Under the leadership of the college Board a new program called R.I.S.E. (Respect, Invest, Support, Educate) will help students overcome difficult experiences including domestic violence and addiction through dedicated education and support.
TBCC continues to offer credit courses to local high school students both on campus and at high schools. Many students graduate high school with almost a year of college credits.
The college is on sound financial footing and is well positioned for the future. TBCC recently received an AA bond rating for financing of the new school of nursing, the highest bond rating of any college in Oregon.
TBCC graduates have gone on to many successful careers in education, medicine, business and more. The commercial truck driving classes have been especially successful with graduates receiving multiple job offers upon graduation.
The current Board of Directors is responsible and accountable for much of the success of our college over the past few years. Five of the current Board members are up for election this May. That includes Mary Jones, Andrea Goss, Shannon Hoff, Betsy McMahon and Mary Faith Bell. All these candidates have earned reelection and deserve your support and vote on May 16.
They say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. TBCC is certainly not broken.
While maintaining their individual viewpoints, the current Board works well together bringing both private and public experience to the mix.
The current Board of Directors of Tillamook Bay Community College should be returned to continue its remarkable success.
Patricia E. Hughes
Pacific City
