We take from others and we give of ourselves by our words and actions as we take our daily walk of life. It may be a simple phrase that someone will hear (and they walk away with a mental piece of the person speaking and make it a part of themselve), or some small act that is performed (and again they walk away with a mental piece of another person and make it a part of themselve) that may forever change her/his direction in life in a minor or perhaps major way. In this walk of life, we share and are shared. We are all students and we are all teachers whether or not it is intended.
I have written a poem that reflects our interactions wiith the world we daily touch.
The Poem
Throughout Eternity
Like two stars passing in the night, each has an inexorable pull upon each other, and because of their passing, their courses are changed throughtout eternity.
Like two grains of sand in their onward rush tio the ocean, they biump and because of that bump, their courses too are changed throughout eternity.
And so it is with you and me, becasue we have met, because we have touched, forever we will be, me a part of you and you a part of me THROUGHOUT ETYERNITY.
Joseph Gluzinski
Tillamook
