I previously worked with both candidates from March 2014-March 2020 and I believe that Josh is the better choice for our community. Josh took a chance and stepped up at the beginning of this election to run against the current Sheriff because he knows that the management in the office needs to change. His opponent on the other hand has mentioned that he believes the current morale in the office is high. The truth is many have left, myself included, within the past year due to the LOW morale within the office. Take a minute to look at some of the turnover in the office with the current management. In the past year or more, we have witnessed the retirement (many taking early retirement) or resignation of the following: two Sergeant’s, one Jail Lieutenant, the Chief Civil Deputy, along with numerous other Jail / Road Deputies and Office Staff, all of which were valued employees.
I left the Sheriff’s Office in March 2020 due to the poor treatment from upper management and I feel that if elected Gordon McCraw will allow the same treatment to continue. Josh Brown knows that a positive change is needed to bring the office back to its full potential and to create a healthy working relationship with the community. Josh has been open and honest about his credentials from day one, while his opponent has stated he has been third in command since 2016, yet he only recently applied for his management and supervisory certifications. If you have been in a supervisory/management position for the past four years, why did you not apply for your certifications prior to this election? I respect the work that Gordon has done as our Emergency Management, however, I believe fresh and new ideas are what the office needs to move forward.
As Josh has stated….Respect, fairness, proactive policing, and open communication from a long time Tillamook native is the right direction to go in 2020. Vote Josh Brown for Tillamook County Sheriff, I know I will.
Former Chief Civil Deputy
Lindsey (Ellerbroek) Gann
