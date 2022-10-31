Letters to editor

I spent 38 years in finance, retiring from JPMorgan Chase about 3 years ago.  There I worked with various Governments and not for profit organizations, including bond transactions.  Before that I spent 25 years with US Bank primarily as a lender.  I have reviewed and analyzed thousands of financial statements, budgets and proformas, for lending purposes.  When underwriting, one looks to anticipate likely financial outcomes, using historical performance with anticipated results.  This is called a “risk analysis”.  Naturally, with my financial background I was interested in the incorporation proposal and so undertook a deep-dive study to see whether it was realistic and sustainable.  I discovered it wasn’t.

I was not alone in this deep-dive study.  Dozens of our Oceanside neighbors with expertise in this area have also published their findings on the noincorp.com website.  These neighbors, your neighbors, who have falsely been described as “a small group of outsiders” working “to fearmonger and mislead Oceansiders”, are CPAs, retired CFOs, a City Manager, County Officials, Hospital Administrators, Directors and Managers of Fortune 500 companies (and many more).  They have all posted their studies and findings, and agree that incorporation is not the right step for our community.  Before you vote you really need to check out these studies, and learn why they are voting “No”!

