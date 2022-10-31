I spent 38 years in finance, retiring from JPMorgan Chase about 3 years ago. There I worked with various Governments and not for profit organizations, including bond transactions. Before that I spent 25 years with US Bank primarily as a lender. I have reviewed and analyzed thousands of financial statements, budgets and proformas, for lending purposes. When underwriting, one looks to anticipate likely financial outcomes, using historical performance with anticipated results. This is called a “risk analysis”. Naturally, with my financial background I was interested in the incorporation proposal and so undertook a deep-dive study to see whether it was realistic and sustainable. I discovered it wasn’t.
I was not alone in this deep-dive study. Dozens of our Oceanside neighbors with expertise in this area have also published their findings on the noincorp.com website. These neighbors, your neighbors, who have falsely been described as “a small group of outsiders” working “to fearmonger and mislead Oceansiders”, are CPAs, retired CFOs, a City Manager, County Officials, Hospital Administrators, Directors and Managers of Fortune 500 companies (and many more). They have all posted their studies and findings, and agree that incorporation is not the right step for our community. Before you vote you really need to check out these studies, and learn why they are voting “No”!
I am hoping you will join me in voting “No” for incorporating Oceanside. I am voting No because it is simply too risky for a community of our size to take on this effort. There may be a time and a plan when it makes economic sense to incorporate, but now is not that time and this is not that plan!
First, our population and budget size are inadequate to support a city structure that would represent all neighborhoods, control special interests, and demonstrate a fair level of oversight.
Second, I am concerned with what we would be losing from the County in support. A more robustly funded and supported neighborhood association, in partnership with the county, would better meet our community needs without the added bureaucracy, financial risks, and administrative costs found in city government. Ironically, if all of the time, money and community effort spent on this incorporation measure had been spent on organizing and coordinating an effective Oceanside, to work as liaison with the County, I am sure we would have seen the key issues driving incorporation addressed already. Instead, the ONA Board members have skipped that step to jump into outright cityhood.
Finally, in addition to the fiscal challenges, it is my opinion that a simple majority of just three united votes on a council of five members opens the door to the promotion of special personal interests over the needs of the community. It is reckless for us voters to give our voice away like this. This lends itself to coercion, excessive control of authority, and too limited oversight. Should any of these occur, and they most assuredly will, the result will likely lead to a divided community like we have already experienced with this measure.
There is a pathway forward for Oceanside. Unincorporated Pacific City, the County Commissioners, and the Tillamook Coast Visitor Association have demonstrated this way. This should be our journey to again unite our citizenry, our initiatives, and improve and sustain our treasured community. Please join me in voting “No” on incorporation.
