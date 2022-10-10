I have attended many city council meetings since I fully retired in 2017 and I am aghast at the financial condition of the city. The city’s finances have not been balanced as reported to the state of Oregon since fiscal year 2015-2016. This is shocking news. The state of Oregon has penalized the city 10% of the state funds that would have been allocated to the city since that time. What does it mean to you? It means Garibaldi has been denied thousands of state dollars for the city’s operating general fund. In years 2019 to 2020 the mayor was Judy Riley (Riggs) and the city managers were John O’Leary and Geoff Wullschlager after John O’Leary resigned. Still no balanced budget! The mayor in 2021-2022 is Tim Hall and the city manager was Juliet Hyams until a recent resignation in August 2022 and also a resignation by the asst. city manager. Mayor Hall has reviewed past fiscal responsibility for Garibaldi and was awakened as to the status of city budgets in past years that were not certified by the state of Oregon.
Juliet Hyams did an outstanding job as city manager, hiring an asst. city manager and arranging a task force of both city and city volunteers to a Financial Team to try to go back and repair the damage caused by previous city managers. The Financial Team consisted of the city manager, asst. city manager, volunteers Carl Kopecek a retired CPA, Linda Bade a retired federal auditor. They have found many errors since 2015 but have corrected many of the mistakes created by past city managers. The city is on the right path but the work is not finished, Garibaldi is still behind but was gaining ground until the loss of both the city manager and asst. city manager. This is a tremendous loss to the city, now the city will need to hire a new city manager.
