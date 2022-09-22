Letters to editor

Oceanside is predominantly a retirement and vacation community with approximately 300 full- time residents.   An overwhelming number of property owners are not full-time residents (most of whom are registered to vote in their primary residence location) yet will be affected by the incorporation measure on the November ballot.  Consequently, most of the property owners outside of the Village proper will have no say in the outcome.   

The whole of Oceanside comprises a number of smaller neighborhoods outside of the Village, each having its own origins with individualized covenants, codes and restrictions. These neighborhoods are comprised of the Radar Road, Avalon, Hillsdale and Grand communities together with the subdivisions of Trillium, Terrasea, Camelot, and The Capes.  Not surprisingly, it is a small faction of proponents in the Village proper that has pushed for the incorporation measure as they need the tax dollars of property owners outside of the Village to fund their desired city.

Online Poll

