Oceanside is predominantly a retirement and vacation community with approximately 300 full- time residents. An overwhelming number of property owners are not full-time residents (most of whom are registered to vote in their primary residence location) yet will be affected by the incorporation measure on the November ballot. Consequently, most of the property owners outside of the Village proper will have no say in the outcome.
The whole of Oceanside comprises a number of smaller neighborhoods outside of the Village, each having its own origins with individualized covenants, codes and restrictions. These neighborhoods are comprised of the Radar Road, Avalon, Hillsdale and Grand communities together with the subdivisions of Trillium, Terrasea, Camelot, and The Capes. Not surprisingly, it is a small faction of proponents in the Village proper that has pushed for the incorporation measure as they need the tax dollars of property owners outside of the Village to fund their desired city.
The petitioners are pushing several alleged benefits for incorporation. These include road maintenance, tourism, traffic management, strategic planning and regulation of short-term rentals. Many of these issues are concentrated in the central Village of Oceanside and not the greater neighborhoods outside the Village. Even so, the proponents do little to provide for the budgeting of such items within the proposed tax increase. For instance, their budget provides for pothole repairs instead of necessary road resurfacing and for regulation of non-existent hotels and subdivisions ahead of crucial storm drain repair, leaving the potential for a catastrophic mudslide for another day. This short-sightedness is troubling and reason enough not to incorporate.
From the outset, those outside of the Village have tried to make their opposition known to the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners (TBOCC). The Capes had the foresight and financial resolve to retain legal counsel to avoid having their fiscal fate being determined by a minority of voters outside of their community. The Capes’ attorney successfully argued that The Capes should be excluded from incorporation for among other things, their CCRs and HOA self-governance. The arguments made by the attorney were glaringly applicable to other HOA controlled neighborhoods such as the Terrasea and Trillium subdivisions. Similarly, property owners of Radar Road argued that their roads were either owned privately (Radar Road itself) or by the county (i.e., Cape Meares Loop Road), and therefore wouldn’t need city maintenance at all.
On July 28 of this year, the TBOCC held a final public meeting to determine whether the petition to place the incorporation measure on the November ballot was warranted. The process included a request for input from residents within the proposed boundaries in order to gauge the desire for incorporation. The Commissioners received written testimony from 228 Oceanside residents. Of those responding, 159 property owners were against incorporating and only 69 were in support. Despite the opposition of 70% of the respondents, the Commissioners decided to allow the measure to be placed on the ballot. The vast majority of property owners who are within the proposed incorporation boundaries have no say in the outcome despite being asked to pay more for less.
The bottom line is the property owners of areas outside the Village of Oceanside are rightfully concerned that they will be taxed to cover expenses that, in actuality, benefit only a small contingent of voters in the Village itself. Those unable to vote or living outside of the Village would stand to receive feint consideration for the distinct issues, services and provisions already being reasonably addressed and sustained by the county and their respective HOAs. Property owners do not see the value of a guaranteed increase in their property taxes should Oceanside be allowed to incorporate. This guaranteed tax increase won’t include the costs of additional bonds issued which will certainly be required to cover big-ticket expenditures. The bonds will be needed to cover items including the $20 million Maxwell Mountain storm water drainage project, capital improvements for roads, accounting and auditing fees, IT support, and law enforcement services to name a few. The petitioners have a short-sighted and unrealistic budget and despite having heard the concerns of those outside of the Village they have provided little clarity as to how these major expenditures will be paid.
Taking a part-time vacation community and forming a city to address locally isolated, community concerns is not a smart and fiscally sound long-term resolution. This is one of the many reasons why the vast majority of Oceanside property owners are opposed to this measure., Likewise, those in the Village who have studied both sides of the issue agree that incorporating Oceanside is not the answer. Voting No on the measure in November is the best means of securing Oceanside’s future.
