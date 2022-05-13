In year 1974, my wife and I were newlyweds station in Thurmont, MD, I was a US Marine. Back then we found our first cat in a parking lot and the first few years living here in Tillamook, when we got a new dog and kitten it was not a big thing to get them spayed or neutered, or even keeping them up to date on their shots. During those years it was very common for us to have kittens and puppies in our home.
Now 2022, raising a new pet is a lot different. First thing we do as soon as there old enough is we get them fixed to prevent them from having a litter of kittens or puppies, we also keep them updated on all their shoots.
Having a pet is a 12 to 19 years investment starting with getting them fix, shots, and the one that I feel is the most expensive is just giving them flea medicine every month.
Penny is a new cat replacing our 19 year old cat Dot, that passed this winter.
Penny is less than a year old, she is a pretty calico cat that was shot, by a .22, on Tuesday 05/03/2022, our cat was shot in a neighborhood with lots of children, off of Brickyard Rd, we have no reason to know why somebody would have shot her, she was a farm kitten and it is very hard to keep her in the house fulltime.
We are very thankful of Tillamook Pioneer Veterinary Hospital and specially Dr. Mark Witt, DVM and his team that were able to see her immediately the next morning and saved Penny life.
So far this was a cost of $1,200.00 that we were happy to pay to keep her alive.
The bullet enter her front left leg and traveled up to where it hit her shoulder blade and exploded, The Dr. was able to get most of the metal fragmentation out but some still remain. It will be a few week before we will know if her leg will be needed to be amputated.
People please keep your pet records current and thank a vet that saves your pets life.
Rick Stelzig
Tillamook
