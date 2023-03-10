Letters to editor

The City of Tillamook is represented by a council of six. Each one is elected through a ward system that contain about 1,000 people. Votes in these wards average about 250. This is to say that 250 voters will determine one each of the two council seats that are on the upcoming ballot. Yet, those two councilors will make decisions that affect ALL 6,000+ residents, as well as millions of visitors of the City of Tillamook.

You may not be a registered voter in Ward 2 or 5 in the City of Tillamook. You may not have the power to vote for one of the councilors that will be elected there on March 14, 2023. But, you do have your voice and I encourage you to use it. These two councilors will technically be representing you, and their decisions will affect your life in some way over the next four years.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted: