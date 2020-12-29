I would like to say that Tillamook County has had no deaths from Covid 19 since January 1, 2020. NO DEATHS in this county. NO DEATHS in our care facilities. Almost a whole year! Isn’t that amazing! I think we should appreciate everyones efforts and pat our selves on the back.
A lock down because of case numbers? What we have is is a lot of positive case numbers that don’t really mean anything. See July 16, 2020, podcast, “This Week in Virology”: (TWiV 219): Dr. Fauci makes a point of saying the PCR COVID test is "useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher. A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed." The FDA has approved PCR tests to run at 35 to 40 cycles. See link to a similar statement from Dr. Fauci at the end of this letter. So that means positive cases are predictable and “cannot be accepted or believed because of the number of cycles run on each test. We know that about 80% people testing positive have mild or no symptoms.” Dr. Fauci says It is not spreadable from a positive test without symptoms because no whole or viable virus is found.
In Florida the governor and his department of public health forced labs to reveal the number of cycles with each PCR test. We could write our commissioners and ask them to see if they could get our health authorities do this. The lockdown should end, businesses could reopen, I am hoping. We have done a good job in Tillamook County. The PCR test does not find a whole virus - just a fragment of a piece of a virus. A fragment cannot cause infection.
www.youtube.comwatct=260&v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&feature=youtu.be
-Dixie Gainer, Nehalem
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.