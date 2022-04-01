I know we have seen all the good reasons to have our library. One item mentioned in the past.
The library was such a good deal the county will not let residents out side the county get a library card.
If you go to the website a outside county resident can get a yearly card for $50.oo.
I easily pay 10x that amount and don’t use the library. Doesn’t seem fair as a county tax payer. I would think that I would prefer to pay the $50. This needs attention of tax payers. Go to “Tillamook County Library” web site and “Get a Card”.
One other concern with the county is the day use card. The cost to a county resident is the same as a non county resident. This is due to county parks are self sufficient and rely on fees to cover expenses.
Please note earlier in the month the sheriff’s department made a rescue on the Wilson River. They were patrolling with a drift boat and made the rescue. The boat was recovered with a county jet boat. I don’t believe any of the costs to the sheriff’s department were recovered through the county parks budget. It looks like another example of county residents paying more than their fair share.
Need to make sense of these costs for a library and day use fees.
Jake Rzuczek
Tillamook
