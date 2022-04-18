Folks its election time again. Oh sure, its an off year, party primary election, but important local decision are being made. The slow moving right wing insurrection as arrived here in Tillamook County.
Taking advantage of the low impact, lowest turnout election opportunity, the extreme anti-government forces have slyly brought forth a dangerous, undemocratic, copycat, Trojan Horse (Google it) proposition. Under the guise of a non existent threat to Second Amendment rights they have proposed to give the County Sheriff the power to decide which laws his department will choose to enforce. For 50 years now the phony patriots have brought out this dog whistle, “They ,(whoever THEY are) are coming for your guns,” to stampede people into making bad choices at the ballot box. The Oath Keepers and Proud boys are at it again. County Measure 29-161 wants us to approve the hard right Constitutional Sheriffs Gun Sanctuary statute that not only names the
County Sheriff as the ultimate law enforcement officer in the land, but gives him the power to decide which laws he will follow. Read the text. This is not in the constitution. The courts make those decisions.
Now Sheriff Brown may be a just and honorable man and a competent Peace Officer, but I don’t want ANY sheriff having that power, especially one who has publicly committed to the hazy Posse Comitatus doctrine. Brown has stated that in an “emergency” situation, say people protesting a rigged election, which he can declare, he would deputize untrained, armed citizens to supplement his department rather than bringing in real police from other areas, thus giving certain “good people” the power to detain, arrest, and yes even life and death power over other citizens. Sounds like a private militia to me, and ripe for abuse. The Gray Don Gang of anti-government privatization purveyors support this proposition. There are some things private industry does well, and there are some things we need government to do. Can you imagine if our water, sewer, roads, and fire protection were in the hands of the kind and thoughtful people who supply us gasoline? We the People should be wary of any elected officials or candidates that support this phony, dangerous, unneccesary power grab. I’m voting NO on Measure 29-161. No on SASO.
Tom Harmon
Netarts
