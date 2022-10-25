As the midterm elections approach, this story from my family history about the importance of voting seems pertinent in these challenging times.
More than 50 years ago, when my grandma, Georgia Henderson, was 81, she recalled in an Election Day newspaper interview that she first voted in 1915. “I was 28 before you darn men decided we women were smart enough to vote,” she told the reporter.
At the time, grandma was confined to a wheelchair in a nursing home. She generally voted by absentee ballot, but there had been a slip up and she hadn’t received a ballot.
She called Lane County Elections and was told it was too late to get an absentee ballot.
Angry but determined, she called her hometown newspaper. “I’ve just about used up all my cuss words,” she said over the phone. “ I am 81 and I’ve been voting since I was 28. And now they tell me down at the election department I can’t get a ballot now”.
Grandma was lucky - her newspaper contact had a sympathetic ear and took on her case. A wheelchair cab service was arranged to pick up her and her roommate and take them to their polling place - free of charge!
As she worked on her punch card ballot, she apparently kept up a running commentary on the candidates and issues, from dog control to garbage levy to presidential politics.
Back at the convalescent home, she proclaimed, “I made up my mind if there was any way for me to vote, by George, I was going to vote. And I did!”
Was she glad? Beaming, grandma responded, “You’re damn tootin’ I am!”
The moral of my story? From the figures I have seen, there are many Americans who are eligible to vote but don’t exercise that right. Reasons vary, ranging from “my vote doesn’t matter” to “too many choices and issues - who has time to figure it out?”
My grandma remembered what it was like not to have the right to vote and therefore held dear her voting right and responsibility. Too many folks have let this value die for whatever reason.
I am not telling people how to vote; I would simply ask the non-voting readers of my story to take a lesson from my grandma. Will you be glad you voted? If I can speak for her:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.