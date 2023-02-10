I ponder often the world we live in today, not just as a whole, but my Country, state, county and city. I try desperately to step back and look at all the happenings around us and evaluate the successes and failures alike.
In each instance of our failures, it is usually a cause and effect of one or more things that humankind is historically guilty of. The inability to learn from our past, to embrace that past, for good or ill and the hypocrisy of our beliefs.
We are all guilty of hypocrisy to one extent or another. The degree to which that hypocrisy affects the world around us and those living in it are what I call into question.
It is hypocritical to think that, for instance, one person’s aversion to firearms should supersede another person’s right to bear arms. After all, if you are a law abiding citizen, who’s shown no threat to society, why then does anyone else have the right to dictate what another persons gun ownership rights should be limited to.
It is hypocritical to demonize hunting predator animals, then demand something be done when your cat or small dog is killed by one. Another prime example is that we spend billions to trillions of taxpayer dollars to save the environment by dictating what fuels we can use, what light bulbs, what kind of cars we can drive and how we may heat our homes. Yet, when it comes to countless homeless camps literally dominating our city streets, parks, forests and most importantly, waterways, with garbage, used needles, urine, feces and every other bit of nasty detritus that washes straight into our precious rivers and streams and then out into our oceans, we care little of those consequences.
It is hypocritical to think that banning vehicles that use fossil fuels is good for the environment, when we know that by today’s automotive technology standards, they produce less of a carbon foot print than the production, overall of what it takes to actually make an electric vehicle and the batteries they will require over their lifetime.
It is hypocrisy to know that your electric grid cannot handle the load for the needs of today and then expect to add to that burden for the needs of tomorrow when you’ve reduced the resources available to a lesser degree than you currently have.
Landfills full of dead blades from wind turbines that create their own multiple, environmental hazards and in 35+ years have not produced as was claimed, we now want to put them in our oceans, while at the same time claiming to want to save that same said environment, is truly hypocritical.
But, the final one I will mention today is the hypocrisy of cowing to the idea of gender fluidity. We are born into this world either male or female. I dare you to challenge the science of that other than a few, very rare examples of genetic oddities. We either have xx chromosomes or xy chromosomes. You either have male genitalia or female genitalia. You either have a female bone structure with a specific pelvic feature for childbearing or you have a male bone structure that does not. However, for some reason, in today’s world, we have thrown out those scientific facts and opted to let our mental state dictate to the point of being nonsensical.
A single boy, claiming to be a girl has become more important to protect than the 100”s of “girls” that are pushed from their own facilities and activities to the point of leaving them exposed to nefarious conduct on behalf of the fraudulent actions of a few. Because in truth there is no scientific way to corroborate what a single individual claims when it comes to this idea of gender swapping.
If a born female that was obviously underweight for her height and bone structure, claimed she was obese while at the same time starving herself and regurgitating every bite of food she took and demanding the medical community give her lap band surgery to further the self delusion that she was overweight, we as a society would consider this a mental disorder and offer psychological treatment to help her see herself and she truly is and not feed into the disorder that would so obviously be detrimental to her overall health. Yet, we embrace young and old, male or female for the same disillusionment when it comes to gender dysphoria, right down to offering surgery, when in reality, they are both medical, mental disorders. They are both about people seeing or “feeling” themselves as something they are genetically NOT.
The difference lies in the hypocrisy of how we respond to each disorder individually. All the “feelings” in the world cannot change actual scientific facts. And that is hypocrisy at its finest.
Jill Williams
Tillamook
