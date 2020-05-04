As a short-term rental owner I would like to advocate for some sort of grant/return out of the TLT fees and taxes I have dutifully collected over the years. I understand that both the City of Seaside and the City of Manzanita have managed to do this.
Having worked for non-profits in our community for 40+ years at low wages and no benefits, this income from my rental is the bulk of my retirement income. (I also have a long-term rental that I rent very affordably at under-market rates to “make up for” the rates I can charge short-term vacationers.)
You can imagine that the COVID 19 virus situation has hit me hard and I am leaking money. I have had to refund over $8,000 so far, starting with folks afraid to travel even before the County’s ban. There are more cancellations to come even if the ban gets lifted for the end of May (which I am not optimistic about). The situation for the summer months hardly bears thinking about!
I have been happy to collect these TLT taxes, especially when they support local infrastructure and facilities that serve us all. And I have just paid this year’s $250 licensing fee. However, at this time it seems a priority should be keeping us small owners afloat. Assuming the current grant requests are similar to last year, most, though worthy, seem like “icing on the cake” in the current pandemic situation. (As a side note I have always had questions about the amount of TLT funds that go to presumably non-local advertising firms to lure more people to come to Tillamook County, threatening the quality of the natural areas we have the privilege of sharing.)
It probably isn’t feasible to target funds to owners like myself who live here and depend on this income as opposed to folks for whom this is an investment or a way of paying for their beach house.
But I pray that some reasonable solution can be found that recognizes us as small business owners who are vital to the local tourist economy and are greatly impacted by this pandemic.
Thank you,
Lane deMoll
Nehalem, Oregon
