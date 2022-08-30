Letters to editor

We’ve just kicked off our 14th season working in southwest Alaska’s famed Bristol Bay region. Justin, the co-founder of Frigate Adventure Travel, began working in the commercial fishery at a young age, just as his family had since the 1960s. Together, Justin and I cut our teeth working as guides at fishing lodges for several years before starting our own business hosting guests from across the globe who travel to experience some of the planet’s best fishing in some of the wildest country that exists. This year marks a new milestone for us, as we purchased and renovated a lodge in Bristol Bay, representing an investment of funds, blood, sweat, tears, and elbow grease.  

As others have done before us, including many business owners in the commercial and sport fishing industries that call the Pacific Northwest home, we have tied our future to the health and prosperity of the Bristol Bay fishery. The bounty of Bristol Bay has supported the region’s residents for millennia, a thriving commercial fishery for 140 years and drawn sport anglers and adventure seekers since the 1940s. The Bristol Bay fishery supports 15,000 jobs and contributes $2.2 billion annually to the US economy. While many salmon stocks are facing significant threats from mining and climate change, Bristol Bay continues to produce wild fish in record-shattering numbers. The fishery has been so well managed that last year an astonishing 66 million wild sockeye returned to Bristol Bay – an all – time record…Until this year.  The 2022 run isn’t over yet, but already over 76 million wild sockeye have arrived this season, a testament to pristine habitat and science-based management.

