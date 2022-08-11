We’ve just kicked off our 14th season working in southwest Alaska’s famed Bristol Bay region. Justin, the co-founder of Frigate Adventure Travel, began working in the commercial fishery at a young age, just as his family had since the 1960s. Together, Justin and I cut our teeth working as guides at fishing lodges for several years before starting our own business hosting guests from across the globe who travel to experience some of the planet’s best fishing in some of the wildest country that exists. This year marks a new milestone for us, as we purchased and renovated a lodge in Bristol Bay, representing an investment of funds, blood, sweat, tears, and elbow grease.
As others have done before us, including many business owners in the commercial and sport fishing industries that call the Pacific Northwest home, we have tied our future to the health and prosperity of the Bristol Bay fishery. The bounty of Bristol Bay has supported the region’s residents for millennia, a thriving commercial fishery for 140 years and drawn sport anglers and adventure seekers since the 1940s. The Bristol Bay fishery supports 15,000 jobs and contributes $2.2 billion annually to the US economy. While many salmon stocks are facing significant threats from mining and climate change, Bristol Bay continues to produce wild fish in record-shattering numbers. The fishery has been so well managed that last year an astonishing 66 million wild sockeye returned to Bristol Bay – an all – time record…Until this year. The 2022 run isn’t over yet, but already over 76 million wild sockeye have arrived this season, a testament to pristine habitat and science-based management.
The Bristol Bay fishery is the backbone of our and many other businesses and of the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people in the region. All of this would be at risk if the proposed Pebble Mine were to be built. Targeted for the headwaters of two of Bristol Bay’s most productive river systems, the dark cloud of this massive proposed gold and copper mine has hung over the region for decades. That’s why a majority of residents of the region and most Alaskans oppose it. Yet, we find ourselves still fighting to protect Bristol Bay from this dangerous and unpopular project.
Thankfully, right now the Environmental Protection Agency is working to finalize long-sought protections for Bristol Bay and is currently holding a comment period on their proposal until September 6th. The agency has the authority to veto the Pebble Mine this year, and to provide durable protections for the region from the threat of Pebble or any other scheme to build large mines in Bristol Bay’s headwaters. It is time they listened to the public and did just that as soon as possible.
As the 2022 fishing season continues in Bristol Bay, the subsistence and personal use fishers, the commercial fishing industry, sport fishing lodges and tourism operators, and more have a few shared wishes: a safe and successful fishing season and for the EPA to finish the job and put an end to the uncertainty that has threatened Bristol Bay for far too long.
Kate and Justin Crump are the founders and owners of Frigate Adventure Travel and the owners of The Lodge at 58 North in King Salmon, AK. Outside of fishing season in Alaska, they reside in Rockaway Beach on the Oregon coast.
Rockaway Beach and King Salmon, AK
