The time has come for the U.S. and other allies to unite and confront the communist regime in Beijing.
President Trump must put Beijing on notice that they will be held financially liable for their willful negligence relating to the viral pandemic.
Since the Clinton Administration allowed China the privilege of normalized trade relations with us, the regime has been actively trying to undermine us ever since. (Theft of intellectual infringement and flooding our country with illicit and highly addictive drugs. (Fentanyl etc.).
First our debt to China (I believe about one trillion dollars) must be erased. Further more they must be forced to reimburse us for the total cost of economic damages caused by the outbreak.
If they refuse to cooperate, trade and banking sanctions must be put in place. If necessary, an allied naval blockade to enforce these measures would be warranted.
The good Chinese people no longer want to live in fear and under oppression. Regime change could be accomplished from within, in conjunction with a global coalition.
U.S. Companies and our global business partners, must move to cease manufacturing in China ASAP.
It’ is time to bring manufacturing home and, or move it to friendly countries.
I call on all Americans to pressure U.S. companies who manufacture in China to “Pull out or face a boycott!”
If you built a business peddling Chinese made goods, you may want to change your business plan.
We built China up and we can tear it down much faster.
U.S. consumers must stop buying so much unnecessary junk, which just winds up in a landfill.
Our security, health and prosperity depends on these actions.
Douglas Babcock
Beaver
