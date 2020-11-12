We are all breathing a collective sigh of relief today, and, underneath our masks, have a strange upturn to our lips. Don’t worry. The latter is known as a smile, something many of us have not experienced, at least politically, for the past four years. Let’s savor this moment of celebration.
We can’t, however, forget that our real work is now in front of us. The last four years and this election have shown us how divided we are, as a nation, as a state, as a county. This division reaches into our own communities and families and is the “inertia" that stops us from moving forward together to solve the real problems we need to address.
As a grass roots political organization, Tillamook County Democrats must take the lead in building the framework that will bridge this gap right here, right now. Let's reach out to our neighbors to learn more about their fears and concerns, their hopes and dreams, so that we can find that illusive common ground on which we'll build a better foundation for our united future.
Thank you for all your work in this election. Stay involved…the best is yet to come.
Fred Bassett, Chair - TillCoDems
--
Tillamook County Democrats Central Committee
Fred Bassett, Chairperson
Mary McGinnis, Vice-Chairperson
Logan Laity, Secretary
Kim Cavatorta, Treasurer
