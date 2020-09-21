Hmm, “close the Oregon beach.” Is this what people in Tillamook County are requesting? Correct me if I am wrong, but I didn’t think that sandbox and water sliding over it belonged exclusively to Tillamook County. It’s part of the State of Oregon and our Governor dedicated many years to make sure it would belong to the public. So I thank you Tom McCall and would hope everyone would applaud him now and then for his vision. If those who complain about out-of-towners are willing to NEVER EVER go to a public park or travel out of Tillamook County, whine away. Otherwise, please be kind to our visitors. You do not know their stories, maybe a little drive helps them cope with difficulties in their lives.
Sue Hanenkrat
Tillamook
