On behalf of all Mookians- let me say thank you to Representative Weber for bringing the conversation about State Hwy 6 to Salem. This has been a topic amongst us daily commuters for quite some time.
As everything around us has grown over the years, this highway has stayed the same. Its the same beautiful drive today that it was when I was a kid. Heck, its the same beautiful drive today, as it was when my grandparents were kids helping to replant The Burn.
The only funding it seems to receive is when a big gully washer creates a landslide or blows out one of the main stream crossings. Also, of course, the seasonal asphalt patching and ditching done by ODOT Maintenance Stations at Manning & Tillamook.
Unfortunately the solution of paving over the sunken grade just east of Browns Camp was unsuccessful. The next move? Try again. And again.. and again. This morning at 6am there was a muffler in the middle of the West bound lane at this location. Some poor motorist bottomed out their suspension and it came undone I suppose. Now, it probably wasn’t a Hummer; nonetheless, State Highways shouldn’t require off-road suspension systems.
I know paving the aforementioned section numerous times was never meant to be a permanent fix. Our State Hwy Department can only do so much with their maintenance only direction. Major construction is needed to deal with the continuous slope failure and it is apparent a study of feasible solutions must first take place. While we’re at it, let’s add a few more passing lanes and turn-outs and call it a project.
The long term fix will move at the speed of bureaucracy and cost millions. It’s good to hear things are beginning to inch along. This highway is vital to our community. Thank you to all of those ushering House Bill 4053 through the Oregon Legislature.
Jeremy Cham
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.