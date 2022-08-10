I would like to thank the Port of Garibaldi and their staff, Laura Schmidt from Oregon Coast Events and fellow City Councilor Judy Riggs, Carolee North, Barb Camus and Carol Kopacek for all of their help with setting up our first annual U.S. Coast Guard Appreciation Day in Garibaldi. Special thanks to the amazing job the Portside Bistro did in feeding over 200 people! Thank you also, to Kelly’s Place and the Brotherhood United MA for their generous beverage donations. A special thank you to the Ole Olsen family for providing a special memorabilia presentation featuring Ole’s stellar 31 year career with the Coast Guard as the Coast Guard dedicated this first event to him. Looking forward to seeing the residents of Garibaldi at the event again next year.
Laurie Wandell
