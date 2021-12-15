Thank you to President Biden and all who DID vote for this historic Bipartisan Infrastructure legislation. It will:
Deliver clean water to all American families and eliminate the nation’s lead service lines. ... will invest in water infrastructure and eliminate lead service pipes, including in Tribal Nations and disadvantaged communities that need it most.
Ensure every American has access to reliable high-speed internet. ...will also help lower prices for internet service and help close the digital divide, so that more Americans can afford internet access.
Repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users. ...will rebuild the most economically significant bridges in the country as well as thousands of smaller bridges. ,,,also includes the first ever Safe Streets and Roads for All program to support projects to reduce traffic fatalities...
Improve transportation options for millions of Americans and reduce greenhouse emissions through the largest investment in public transit in U.S. history. ....will expand public transit options across every state in the country, ...and improve accessibility for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Upgrade our nation’s airports and ports to strengthen our supply chains and prevent disruptions that have caused inflation, improving U.S. competitiveness, creating more and better jobs at these hubs, and reducing emissions. ....will strengthen our supply chains and support U.S. competitiveness by removing bottlenecks and expediting commerce and reduce the environmental impact on neighboring communities.
Make the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak. ... will create safe, efficient, and climate-friendly alternatives for moving people and freight.
Build a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers. ...will support the President’s goal of building a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce emissions, improve air quality, and create good-paying jobs across the country.
Upgrade our power infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable energy across the country and deploy cutting-edge energy technology to achieve a zero-emissions future. According to the Department of Energy, power outages cost the U.S. economy up to $70 billion annually....will upgrade our power infrastructure, by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewables and clean energy, while lowering costs. ...
Make our infrastructure resilient against the impacts of climate change, cyber-attacks, and extreme weather events. . ....makes our communities safer and our infrastructure more resilient to the impacts of climate change and cyber-attacks, with an investment of over $50 billion to protect against droughts, heat, floods and wildfires....
Deliver the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history by cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, and capping orphaned oil and gas wells. ...will remediate environmental harms,... create good-paying union jobs, and advance long overdue environmental justice ...
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/11/06/fact-sheet-the-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal/
I am now looking forward to the passage of Build Back Better, helping average Americans by lowering folks’ cost of living by thousands of dollars, delivering health care to millions and creating thousands of new, good-paying jobs.
Diane Concord
Tillamook
