“Big Tech censorship hits home.” Imagine a private company having the nerve to stop blatant lies. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have contributed to our current atmosphere as a country by allowing lies to be repeated on their platforms. It is time to stop promoting falsehoods, everywhere. Thank you to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for finally waking up.
-Rayanne Edwards, Nehalem
