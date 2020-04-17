I used to envy our daughter. She lives in Santa Monica, CA, where folks can easily dispose of recyclable material by placing it all, unsorted, into one commodious container which is removed weekly by the city . I believed that this ecological luxury could not be afforded by the relatively sparsely populated county of Tillamook, (where my wife Andrea and I have lived since 2004). But then I didn’t know about the energy, intelligence, and determination of Mr. David McCall, our manager of sanitation and waste disposal. Thanks to his vision, dedication, and leadership my own dream of first-class recycling is now a reality. I’ve grown to know Mr. McCall and have discovered that he is one amazing fellow! So I’m going to vote for Mr. MCall for Commissioner of Tillamook County. I ask that you join me. Thank you!
Larry Goss
Netarts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.