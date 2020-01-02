I would like to thank all the Fire Fighters at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue for their quick response when I suffered a stroke on Oct.2nd. Fire chief Chris Beswick was at my house within minutes of my wife’s call to 911. My cardiologist Dr. A. Naido said he has seen very few people recover like I have. I think I owe it all to my wife Fay who recognized it was a stroke and chief Beswick for his knowledge on how to treat me. Also I would like to thank the EMT’s on the ambulance . the E.R doctors and nurses at T.C.G.H for my excellent care I received in the three days I was in the hospital. Thank you all again.
Hal McMahan
Nehalem
