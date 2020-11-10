My name is Al St.Clair, I operate a hospitality industry service business from Depoe Bay. One of our clients is the Moose Lodge in Tillamook. The folks at this lodge have been very proactive in their support of the Gentleman that calls on them on our behalf. That person being a casualty of the Echo Mountain Straight Line Fire Event in Otis. When they found out that he had lost most everything in the fire. They immediately on their own initiative tendered financial assistance and have since held fund raising activities providing continuing financial help. I would like to express my appreciation of this act of spontaneous support. These selfless actions have gone far to help ease the shock of the event and we do not feel quite so alone.
Sincerely,
-Al St. Clair, Depoe Bay
