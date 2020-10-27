Congratulations to the House of Grace for receiving a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, for a much needed new washer and dryer. House of Grace is a nonprofit, self supporting home, which has been created to assist women who are serious about a lifelong change.
Kay Winfrey
Tillamook
