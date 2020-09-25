I’ve never been one to write letters to the paper before, but a situation has arisen that should be brought to everyone’s attention.
We have in our community, more good, caring people than I thing anyone could have ever imagined. Last week we nearly lost our home to the Pike Fire. The people who came to protect us, were nothing less than amazing. I’d have a hard time naming all of the volunteers and their organizations. You know who you are; we say, to our heroes, Thank You!
Al and Carol Fisher
Tillamook
