I’ve always known tht Tillamook County was populated with generous and caring people. Nothing had “driven home” this point more than COVID-19 crisis.
Notably, Near Space Corporation recently provided a much needed and substantial contribution of Personal Protection Equipment for “front line” medical personnel.
The expressions of appreciation that I have received about the Near Space gift were heartfelt and numerous. I thought your readers should know how lucky Tillamook County is to have a first class community minded corporation in our county. On behalf of medical heroes they have protected, please join me in offering a huge “THANK YOU” to near Space Corporation!
Betsy Johnson
Oregon State Senate
