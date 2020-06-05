Letters to the editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I’ve always known tht Tillamook County was populated with generous and caring people. Nothing had “driven home” this point more than COVID-19 crisis.

Notably, Near Space Corporation recently provided a much needed and substantial contribution of Personal Protection Equipment for “front line” medical personnel.

The expressions of appreciation that I have received about the Near Space gift were heartfelt and numerous. I thought your readers should know how lucky Tillamook County is to have a first class community minded corporation in our county. On behalf of medical heroes they have protected, please join me in offering a huge “THANK YOU” to near Space Corporation!

Betsy Johnson

Oregon State Senate

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Summer activity?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Summer activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.