I would like to thank Hospice for the excellent car that they gave to George. You were absolutely wonderful and he really enjoyed you. I would also like to thank all of our friends, relatives and family for the beautiful flowers, cards and prayers. Also a thank you to St. Vincent Hospital to the doctors and nurses who cared for him during his stay with you. Also a big thank you to Waud’s Funeral Home. What a great community we live in! Appreciate all of you so much. God bless all of you!
Rose Hurliman and Family
