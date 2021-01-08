As I have been a public official for the last 15 years with a special district in Tillamook County, and realize how citizens who serve their fellow citizens in leadership for very positive results are really a kind of volunteer to give back to the county where they live and make it better for everyone, I wanted to be sure our outgoing chair of the county commissioners, Bill Baertlein, who is now retiring and leaving office is appreciated for his contributions and service.
I have during this pandemic season really enjoyed his leadership with the three commissioners doing the weekly call for all citizens to hear on the local radio station broadcast to everyone giving an public update on the current status of our entire county with a call to the governor’s office and even having all on board including our elected state representative and senator on the call to hear on the radio while giving needed updates on our status during the fires and aftermath of the fires here on the coast. Also this weekly radio broadcast call has been very helpful to us all on how to carefully stay safe during a pandemic that has been every week with through updates. We would hear from the governor’s office on down to the cities and special districts in our county. Our commissioners have been united with Bill’s leadership serving us in a new and refreshing way keeping us all informed.
Recently, Bill let me know when I commended him about the weekly call broadcast, he hoped this weekly call would continue even after the pandemic would come to an end as it brings us all together as a county and in touch with state and local entities staying on the same page working together.
To also thank him for other accomplishment that have been his contributions to us all, I am going to bullet point a few below of what I believe we can than him for as a job well done.
• Commissioner for eight years
• Worked with local and state partners it improve health in Tillamook County
• Workforce housing
• Mental health initiatives
• Working on development of childcare initiatives
• Oregon trails
So, after eight years of service, there have been many accomplishments on behalf of us all. He has lived here all of his life and cared enough as a citizen to give back using his talents and people skills. For an accountant to leave the private sector and work in the government, he has been an accountant that is for sure accountable to us all.
Many thanks to you Bill for a job well done.
-Jim Huffman, Tillamook Co. Transportation District
