On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Eugene Schmuck Foundation I would like to thank Bob Joseph, who has retired as Board President. Bob has provided the Foundation and our community with many years of service. His valuable guidance and direction helped in organizing the ESF’s Manzanita Open Golf Tournament and subsequent donations to local school programs, scholarships, and non-profits.
We also want to thank the many supporters, donors and sponsors who have made our foundation a success. Additionally, grateful thanks goes to our returning board members Dave Stephens, Erick White, Beth Gienger, Camy VonSeggern, Karen Stephens, Connie Vander Waal, Sally Vanebo, John Durkin, Tom Moore, and Corey Douma.
The 2021 Open is being planned for May 14, 15 & 16. We hope to see you there!
-David Matthews, president, ESF.
