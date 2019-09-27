I would like to take this opportunity to tell The Tillamook Elks a bit “Thank You” for hosting the second Widow’s Banquet held Sunday Sept. 8, in the Elks Lodge. A wonderful venue for all 33 widows who attended. We were served a beverage of choice if we wanted one. Oh yeah, I had one.
The officers were all dressed in white jackets with dark pants. They looked sharp. They served the dinner of a small fruit cocktail, Cordon Bleu, Mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans along with Butter & rolls. Dessert was ice cream sundae with some chocolate and a cherry on top. The officers not only served the food, they sat down and ate dinner with the ladies they had served. Small talk at the tables was very nice. Todd Bush was at our table. Rides were offered for those who don’t or can’t drive (very nice). A gentleman Bob Wester drove down to Pacific City to pick me up and then after the event he brought me home. He drove 100 miles for the night for me to attend the dinner. The event lasted about three hours. A wonderful event and I appreciate all their hard work.
I had a wonderful time and met some very nice ladies.
Thank you again.
Nancy Bush
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.