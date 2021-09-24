Kudos to Congressman Kurt Schrader for leading critical efforts to determine the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Experts in the scientific and U.S. intelligence communities, and a majority of Americans, believe that the pandemic likely resulted from an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was manipulating coronaviruses in U.S. taxpayer-funded animal experiments. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb has explained that, “by assembling a large repository of dangerous coronaviruses into a single lab in a densely populated city, and experimenting on animals, Chinese researchers greatly increased the risk of a lab leak.“
To date, China has stonewalled efforts to investigate the lab. But Rep. Schrader is leading the call for a bipartisan, independent 9/11-style commission to get to the bottom of this.
Our 3 million members in OR and beyond are grateful to Rep. Schrader for his outstanding leadership to uncover how this devastating pandemic started so we can prevent another one.
-Justin Goodman,
Vice President, Advocacy and Public Policy
White Coat Waste Project
Washington, DC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.