The snow we’ve had this past week caused a lot of problems for everyone. More importantly we thank the Linemen from Tillamook PUD for the great job they did restoring power to everyone. They worked very hard, and went without sleep and hot meals for some time bringing the power back so we could be safe and warm. Thank you - for your dedication and hard work - we all appreciate it.
David & Kim DeSau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.