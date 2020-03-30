I want to thank the Nestucca Rural Fire Department for their speedy response to a car accident my sister had last week. They were at the scene in minutes and promptly shut off a damaged propane line and rescued my sister’s dog from the back of the car. Nobody was hurt, but it was a potentially dangerous situation and they acted with cool professionalism. We are all lucky to have them in our community. Thank you.
Kate Saunders
Neskowin
