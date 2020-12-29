I have had the pleasure of knowing Misty Wharton for many years now and I am forever grateful she is our current Nestucca Valley School Superintendent. I am amazed at her total dedication to our school district as she continually spends endless hours and energy working through the numerous responsibilities of being Superintendent.
Misty has many hats to wear these days and this pandemic has added greatly to the numbers. Her tremendous enthusiasm and caring about our district are unmatched any whereas she faces each new day with a smiling positive attitude. She has proven herself over and over as a leader.
I can’t disagree more with the recent letter that protested the wearing of masks when around other people. It is such a small thing to do. PLEASE --- be a good neighbor friend, and caring person and simply wear your mask.
-Joanne Watters, Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.